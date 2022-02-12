How can I get tickets for the Kim Petras Tour 2022?

How can I get tickets for Kim Petras’ 2022 tour?

In 2021, KIM Petras, a rising German pop star, signed with Republic Records.

Here’s everything we know so far about Kim Petras’ 2022 tour.

Kim Petras’ fourth extended play, S**t Pop, was released on February 11, 2022.

Kim hasn’t announced any tour dates for the year 2022 yet.

She will perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 17 and 24, 2022.

Fans of the 29-year-old singer and songwriter have taken to social media to urge her to go on tour in support of her new EP.

One Twitter user wrote, “Will there be a s**t pop tour? I need one.”

“This year’s concerts are going to be amazing,” another added. “I’ll be seeing Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, and Halsey.”

Only if @kimpetras goes on tour would make this better.”

Kim Petras hinted at going on tour “sooner than you think” during a live video stream.

Kim Petras, a rising musician based in Los Angeles, was born on August 27, 1992.

She was evaluated by a psychiatric unit in Germany at the age of 16 and given express permission to undergo gender affirmation surgery, despite the fact that the legal age in Germany is typically 18 or above.

She self-released her debut single, I Don’t Want It At All, in August of 2017.

The song is currently at the top of Spotify’s Global Viral chart, and the music video features a cameo from media mogul Paris Hilton.

Kim Petras has a net worth of around (dollar)4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kim toured from October 2019 to February 2020, promoting her debut album Clarity, from Canada to the United Kingdom.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.