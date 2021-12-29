How can I get tickets to Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency?

How do I get tickets to Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency?

KATY Perry, like Adele, Celine Dion, and a slew of other singers, will launch a Las Vegas residency on December 29, 2021, with a 16-show run.

On December 27, the singer confirmed details of her Las Vegas residency, Play, on Twitter, following previous hints on social media.

Perry, 37, shared the setlist on Instagram ahead of her debut performance, giving fans a preview of what to expect from the evening.

In a short video, the pop singer can be seen scribbling each song on Resorts World Theatre-branded paper in Las Vegas.

During her residency, she’ll perform the following songs:

Perry took Good Morning America behind the scenes of her Las Vegas residency on December 29, showing them the preparations for the show’s start.

“Everything is like three times the size of me,” she explained, as she plays a doll in the show.

The mother-of-one has been sharing behind-the-scenes footage of props and costumes on social media to give fans a glimpse into the show’s production.

She showed off one of her many stage props, a giant, animated toilet, in an Instagram video posted on December 21.

The singer has also shared images of a talking couch, a dancing mushroom, and a colorful clock, among other large, cartoonish objects.

Perry will perform until March 19, 2021 at the Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.

The cost of tickets ranges from (dollar)350 for mezzanine seats to (dollar)4000 for front row VIP seats.

“[T]ickets for all Katy Perry Las Vegas performances are available now, you can catch her live in concert at the Resorts World Casino!” says the venue on its website.

“The residency will kick off on December 29th at Resorts World Las Vegas’ brand new, state-of-the-art Theatre.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness it firsthand from the best seats in the house.

“Learn more about available seating options at individual shows in the details below, and get your Katy Perry Las Vegas Tickets today!”

AXScom allows fans to learn more about the residency’s dates and buy tickets.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.