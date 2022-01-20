How can I get tickets to the Princess Diana Exhibition?

Princess Diana, a well-liked royal, is no longer with us, but she will be remembered.

Many tributes have been paid to the late princess, and her memorial list continues to grow as the public remembers her.

The Princess Diana: Accredited Access memorial, dedicated to the life of the late royal, opened in December 2021.

In Los Angeles, California, and Chicago, Illinois, the tribute has opened locations.

For both locations, tickets are available via the exhibit’s official website, PrincessDianaExhibit, and another website, FeverUp.

Princess Diana’s life is billed as a “Walk through documentary” at the exhibition.

The exhibit will include never-before-seen photographs from significant events in the late princess’s life.

Her former photographer, Anwar Hussein, and his two sons, Samie and Zak, are responsible for the photos and materials.

The ticket prices for the Princess Diana memorial can be found on the websites of FeverUp and PrincessDianaExhibit.

Adult tickets for those over the age of 13 start at (dollar)28 and VIP adult tickets start at (dollar)42 on the official tribute website.

Tickets for children aged 12 and under cost (dollar)19, while VIP tickets for children cost (dollar)28.

The Los Angeles tickets on FeverUp are slightly less expensive.

Adults aged 13 and up can purchase tickets for (dollar)25, while VIP adults can purchase tickets for (dollar)37.

Children aged 12 and under are priced at (dollar)17, while VIP children are priced at (dollar)25.

Princess Diana died tragically on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36.

The royal died as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident while traveling through the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France.

The Princess of Wales was attempting to flee the paparazzi when the accident occurred.

On September 6, she was laid to rest in Northampshire, England.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.