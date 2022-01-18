How can I get tickets to the When We Were Young Festival 2022?

How do I purchase tickets for the When We Were Young Festival in 2022?

The When We Were Young Festival 2022 features emo and rock bands from the past two decades.

Paramore and My Chemical Romance, two well-known emo and rock bands, are set to headline the festival.

The festival’s announcement was made via Twitter on January 18, 2022.

“Register now for the When We Were Young Fest Presale, which begins Friday, January 21st at 10 a.m. PT and runs through Saturday, January 22nd at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets start at (dollar)19.99 down https:whenwewereyoungfestival.com.”

Fans can register for the presale on the festival’s website, which begins on Friday.

The festival will take place in Las Vegas on October 22, 2022 in the fall.

Many performers from the last two decades will perform at the emo rock band festival.

Some of the artists scheduled to perform include:

In October, more artists are expected to perform at the throwback festival.

Despite the fact that the festival tweeted that tickets start at “(dollar)19.99 down,” the prices vary depending on the package.

Many music festivals, such as Coachella, are known for their high prices.

General admission tickets are listed on their website for (dollar)224.99.

On the website, you can purchase add-ons and different ticket tiers.

GA(plus) tickets start at (dollar)399.99 for tier one.

The following amenities are included in GA (plus) tickets:

The VIP Cabana ticket and package, which costs (dollar)12,500, is the most expensive.

According to the When We Were Young Festival’s website, the festival will take place over one single day in October for a total of 12 hours.

