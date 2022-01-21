How can I listen to NBA YoungBoy’s album “Colors” online?

How do I listen to the album “Colors” by NBA YoungBoy?

NBA Youngboy, a rap artist, has released a follow-up mixtape to his gold-certified album Sincerely, Kentrell, which was released in 2021.

Colors, the hip hop hitmaker’s mixtape, was released on Friday, January 21st, and fans are wondering how they can listen to it.

NBA Youngboy’s musical releases are consistent enough that his fans don’t have to wait long for new music from him.

Sincerely, Kentrell was released on September 24, 2021, and it was the rapper’s third studio album.

Just months after his previous record, the musician released Colors, a mixtape, on January 21, 2022.

Colors, as well as the rest of the star’s work, can be heard on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

Throughout 2017 and 2018, NBA Youngboy’s music releases drew media attention.

In April of 2018, he released his first album, Until Death Call My Name, after a series of mixtapes.

In September of 2020, the music star’s second album, Top, was released to the public.

Bandit, No Smoke, Outside Today, What That Speed Bout, Bring It On, and Emo Rockstar are just a few of his well-known songs.

NBA Youngboy’s records have been highly certified by the RIAA and a number of other official music record keepers since his rise to fame in the late 2010s.

NBA Youngboy’s net worth as of 2022 is (dollar)6 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

His success can be attributed to his years in the music industry.

He was named the fourth highest-paid rapper in 2020 by Billboard at one point.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.