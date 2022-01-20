How can I purchase tickets for the New Orleans Jazzfest in 2022?

How do I purchase tickets for the New Orleans Jazzfest in 2022?

THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZFEST is an annual event in the state of Louisiana that attracts a wide range of performers.

This year’s headliners include The Who, Foo Fighters, and Stevie Nicks.

While single-day tickets for the festival have not yet been released, weekend passes are now on sale at nojazzfest.com.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 events due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will return in 2022 for the first time since 2019.

At this time, it’s unclear when or how much single-day tickets will cost.

Over 100 performers from various genres will take part in Jazzfest.

The following are some of the artists who are expected to perform:

The complete list of performers, as well as their scheduled appearances, can be found here.

The first weekend’s prices range between (dollar)210 and (dollar)225, while the second four-day weekend’s prices begin at (dollar)260.

VIP packages are also available, ranging from (dollar)800 to (dollar)1700, and include access to an air-conditioned lounge, a private beverage booth, raised and covered viewing stands at the major stages, and more.

The Big Chief VIP Experience, the Grand Marshal CIP Experience, or the Krewe of Jazz Fest package are available to concertgoers.

The New Orleans Fair Grounds will host Jazzfest from April 29 to May 8, 2022.

With a valid state ID, Louisiana residents will also be able to get (dollar)50 tickets at the gate during the show’s “Locals” Thursday, May 5.

