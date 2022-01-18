How can I purchase tickets for the Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow 2022?

How do I get tickets to the Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow 2022?

SLIPKNOT has announced that their Knotfest Roadshow will return in 2022, with some special opening acts.

Corey Taylor, the band’s lead singer, has announced two upcoming North American tours for later this year.

This March, Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow will kick off at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota, before touring Nebraska, Kansas, and Tennessee.

The band is looking forward to getting back in front of their fans and bringing their music and art to the stage, according to Corey Taylor of Audio Ink Radio.

“Despite everything that’s going on in the world right now,” Taylor said, “we’re still extremely excited to return to the United States with two different, exciting packages.”

The tour will be divided into two parts: March 16–April 17 and May 18–June 18.

“Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, Cypress and Ho99o9, or In This Moment and Jinjer, we take pride in bringing our fans to the center of our music and art,” Taylor continued.

“Join us in celebrating, and try to stay as safe as we can.”

Slipknot has added two opening acts to their show since the Knotfest Roadshow tour has been split.

For March and April, In This Moment and Jinjer will serve as the opening acts on their first leg of the tour.

In May and June, opening acts Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 will perform at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, California, for the second leg.

Slipknot’s new tour follows the release of their first single in over a year, The Chapeltown Rag.

The song was released in 2021 and will serve as a precursor to their next, as yet untitled, album, which will be released this summer.

“It feels so good to get back out on the road with our Culture,” Slipknot’s percussionist, backing vocalist, and co-founder Shawn Crahan said in a statement.

“Get ready for a brand new experience,” he said to fans.

“I’ll be in touch soon.”

The Knotfest Roadshow website will go on sale to the general public on January 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Ticketmaster and Vividseats also have tickets available for purchase.

Ticket prices vary by location, but generally begin at (dollar)149 and rise to (dollar)429 for VIP packages.

