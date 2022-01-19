How can I see The Gospel According to Andre, a documentary about Andre Leon Talley?

How can I watch the documentary The Gospel According to Andre, directed by Andre Leon Talley?

THE Gospel According to Andre is a documentary about fashion journalist André Leon Talley’s life and career.

On January 18, 2022, it was announced that Leon had died at the age of 73.

Talley was an American fashion journalist, stylist, creative director, and editor-at-large for Vogue magazine. She was born on October 16, 1948.

He held a variety of positions at Vogue over the years, including fashion news director from 1983 to 1987 and the magazine’s first African-American male creative director from 1988 to 1995.

He eventually left the company in 2013, but continued to contribute after that and even appeared on the official podcast.

Talley was known for his eye-catching style and for being a fashion trailblazer, advocating for more diversity on the runway, particularly for Black models.

He was also a judge on America’s Next Top Model and worked as a stylist for Barack Obama’s family during his presidency.

On April 27, 2018, The Gospel According to Andre was released, telling the story of Talley’s life.

According to NPR, “You can be aristocratic without being born into an aristocratic family.”

Talley recounts his life and how he came to be where he was before his death throughout the film.

He was said to be self-conscious about his race, size, sexuality, and fashion sense.

Talley goes on to discuss a Saint Laurent employee who used to refer to him as “Queen Kong,” and how he feels ashamed because he never told her to stop.

“You don’t stand up and declare, ‘Look, I’m black and proud.’ You just do it.

“And it has an impact on the culture,” Talley says in the film.

HBO Max and Hulu both have the film available for streaming.

Talley died at a hospital in White Plains, New York, according to a source with firsthand knowledge.

Despite the fact that the cause had been established, no explanation was provided.

He has a long-time friend and Houston resident, Dr.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Yvonne Cormier died of complications related to Covid-19.

As a mark of respect, Dr.

Talley, an anesthesiologist, had underlying health issues, according to Cormier.

Following his death, designer Diane von Furstenberg posted on Instagram, “Goodbye darling Andre… no one saw the world in a more elegant and glamorous way than you did.”

“There was no one more soulful or grand than you.

“There will be less happiness in the world.”

I’ve always adored you…

