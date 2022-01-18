How can I watch Season 3 of 1000-lb Sisters?

How can I watch Season 3 of 1000-pound Sisters?

Tammy and Amy Slaton, 1000-pound sisters from Dixon, Kentucky, have viewers enthralled by their antics.

Tammy and Amy, who together weigh over 1,000 pounds, are the stars of the TLC show, which premiered in January 2020.

With a valid cable log-in, you can watch episodes from season three of 1000-Lb Sisters on TLCcom.

1000-Lb Sisters is also available on YouTube TV, Hulu (plus) Live TV, and FuboTV.

The show is also available on Discovery’s new streaming service, Discovery(plus).

It’s only (dollar)4.99 per month (or (dollar)6.99 per month for an ad-free subscription), but you can try it out for free for seven days.

Season three began on November 15, 2021, with new episodes airing every Monday at 10 p.m. EST.

This season of the show, Tammy Slaton introduced her new man, Phillip, but she reportedly dumped him at the end of December.

She was previously dating Jerry Sykes, who shocked fans last season when it was revealed that he’s still married to Kia Russell-Rucker Sykes, his estranged wife.

On February 17, 2021, Kia revealed that she learned about her husband’s romance with Tammy by watching the TLC show.

She told the outlet that she and Jerry are no longer together, but that Tammy is a “home wrecker.”

Kia went on to say that she and Jerry continue to talk and that he financially supports her.

The wife told The Sun, “We’re married, but we’re not together because he went on that show.”

“If I [file for divorce], he said he won’t sign the papers.”

Tammy came out as pansexual to Jerry during the episode where he broke up with her.

“Love is love,” she explained.

I’d date anyone, whether transgender, straight, or gay.”

Despite his bemusement, Jerry assured her that he was unfazed by the admission, saying, “It is what it is, Tammy,” and that he loved her.

On the other hand, Amy’s love life tends to be a mystery to the audience.

Tammy Slaton only brushes her teeth twice a week, according to an episode from last season of 1000-lb Sisters.

During an episode, Tammy, 35, went to the dentist for the first time in a decade and admitted that she didn’t brush her teeth on a regular basis.

“I try to [brush them]at least twice a week – I know I should brush them every day, but…”

“Tammy trailed off,” the dentist said, before pointing out that she “should be doing it twice every day.”

“I love Tammy from (hashtag)1000poundsisters but sheesh,” the Instagram page Teen Mom Shade Room, which posted the video, said.

