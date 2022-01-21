How can you get free tickets to John Mayer’s show at the Hollywood Palladium?

How can I get tickets for John Mayer’s free show at the Hollywood Palladium?

FANS have been anticipating John Meyer’s upcoming show with bated breath.

To reserve a spot at the free show, all you have to do is RSVP.

On February 6, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., John Meyer will perform a free show at the Hollywood Palladium.

SiriusXM and Pandora have teamed up to put on the Small Stage Series, which he will headline.

To watch John’s free show, go to the SiriusXM and Pandora official websites and RSVP ahead of time.

However, as stated on the website, entry is not guaranteed.

John Mayer, 44, has expressed his delight at the release of the SE Silver Sky, praising it for allowing musicians to afford a high-quality instrument.

“Designing a guitar with some of my favorite vintage specifications but with a modern spirit and aesthetic has been a dream of mine for years,” he said.

The Silver Sky is my vision of what an electric guitar reboot should look and feel like, after two years of study and refinement.”

“With the SE Silver Sky, PRS has kept the modern design aesthetic, tone, and feel of the original model while making it more accessible to more guitar players, from beginner to professional,” he continued.

I’m overjoyed.”

Currently, the SE Silver Sky guitar costs (dollar)849.

On the electric guitar market, this could be considered averagely priced.

One of the guitars is available at any of the following retailers across the United States:

