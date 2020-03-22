How Cassie Randolph Is Helping Boyfriend Colton Underwood Amid His Coronavirus Diagnosis

Positivity is key for Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph.

On Friday, Colton Underwood shared the news that he tested positive for Coronavirus. He revealed that he was “resting” at his girlfriend’s house in Huntington Beach, Calif.—where Cassie and her family have also been staying and are practicing social distancing.

Later that night, Randolph took to her Instagram Stories to give Bachelor Nation fans an update on her beau’s health. Additionally, she gave her 1.7 million followers insight into how she and her family are helping Underwood, while also prioritizing their own wellbeing.

“We’re going to keep you updated on symptoms and how this thing is going. We’re all making sure to take very good care of ourselves and staying healthy,” she shared in an Instagram Story video. “We’re trying to one, stay positive, two, take a lot of vitamins, and get a lot of sleep.”

Cassie reassured her fans that she and her family have been following “proper protocol” by practicing social distancing and “quarantining ourselves” for the past week.

As for Colton? The 24-year-old star explained that he’s been staying on an entirely separate floor of her family home. Additionally, Cassie shared the ways she’s helping her boyfriend during his diagnosis.

“He is currently on the third story and I’m taking care of him by bringing him anything he needs (food, medicine, water, blankets, games),” she wrote in a following Instagram Story. “Then I disinfect myself everytime I leave him.”

She explained that she’s not “hanging up there” with him and following the CDC’s guidelines. However, she did share that Colton’s diagnosis has been hard to process, considering she and her family were in close contact with him before his test results came back positive.

At this time, she said it’s unclear where The Bachelor lead could’ve gotten COVID-19.

“It could have been anywhere that he was the past 2 weeks,” she shared. “Whether it be from a stranger that he touched the same door handle as, or from a friend, [or from] someone in my family.”

The 24-year-old reality TV star revealed that so far her brother is the only one in her family showing symptoms.

Colton has yet to share any health updates with his fans. However, on Friday he announced his diagnosis.

“My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today. For anyone out there that is hesitant to self quarantine… please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home,” he captioned an Instagram Live video. “We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted, Love y’all.”

As Cassie put it, “Please, please practice [social distancing] because it’s the only thing that we can do.”