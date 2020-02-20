How Channing Tatum Feels About Jenna Dewan’s Engagement to Steve Kazee

No hard feelings here!

On Tuesday night, Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee made an exciting and special announcement: they got engaged.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” Dewan shared on Instagram, alongside a romantic portrait of her and her beau kissing. She also showed off her massive diamond ring that Nikki Reed helped design with her jewelry brand, BaYou With Love.

“When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” the Tony Award winner wrote on his page. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Making things even more sweet, the couple’s engagement comes five months after the actress revealed she and Steve were expecting their first child together.

Over the engagement news, a source gave E! News some insight into Channing Tatum‘s reaction over his ex-wife’s announcement.

While the actor has yet to address Dewan’s announcement publicly, an insider told E! News, “Channing is very happy for Jenna and Steve’s engagement. Channing has expressed that he is happy Jenna is in a good place and has moved on.”

Moreover, the insider explained that the former couple will always have a connection considering they are both parents to 6-year-old, Everly.

“Jenna has a special place in [Channing’s] heart since she is the mother of their child, but they have both moved on and are happy in their new relationships,” the insider said. “Channing’s main priority and concern is his daughter, and him and Jenna are both happy to have worked out a co-parenting agreement.”

A separate source previously told E! News that the two have been committed to keeping things streamlined and as normal as possible for Everly.

“They will be doing all kinds of family things together,” a source said at the time. “They want to keep her routine the same… Nothing is going to change in her life and she has two parents who will be very involved in everything she does.”

Along with Dewan getting ready to spend forever with Kazee, the Dear John alum has also found his own leading lady.

Tatum recently made his romance with Jessie J officially official and they’ve been more open about their relationship on social media. Even though the two called it quits last December and reconciled in mid-January, their relationship appears to be stronger than ever.

For Valentine’s Day, the pair put their love on display on Instagram.

“Mines,” the British singer captioned her post with a heart emoji, alongside a video clip of her beau.

The two were also spotted looking absolutely smitten over each other at the 2020 Grammys after-party, according to an insider at the event.

“Channing looked super happy and was nodding his head while dancing and making his way into the party,” the insider said at the time. “They arrived at their table and Channing was all over Jessie. They held each other for a moment while chatting. It was super cute.”

All in all, it looks like both Channing and Jenna are living their best lives with their significant others.