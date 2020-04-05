How Country Music Singers Are Spending Their Time During Self-Quarantine

There’s nothing like the healing power of music.

Country music’s biggest stars are joining the masses in practicing social distancing and staying at home in response to the Coronavirus. At the same time, many are lending their voices to the ACM Presents: Our Country music special, which will air tonight on CBS.

Gayle King is set to host the two-hour telecast filled with at-home acoustic performances and intimate conversations with country’s favorite voices. The show’s lineup features musical acts by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and many more. Viewers can also tune in to the pre-show at 7PM ET/6PM CT on ACM’s Facebook page, Amazon Music and Twitch for performances by Lauren Alaina, Ingrid Andress, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce and more.

Ahead of tonight’s show, Carly along with Russell Dickerson, Cole Swindell and the band Gone West updated fans on their lives as they continue to self-quarantine.

In addition to working on her cooking and baking skills, Carly revealed in an update that she is “binging Love is Blind and Tiger King” on Netflix.

Cole also shared in his shout out that he is a fan of Netflix’s Tiger King. He also joined the “I Hope You’re Happy Now” singer in thanking health care workers.



“I wanted to say a special thank you to all the nurses, doctors and everyone in the medical field who are putting it all on the line to make sure we all get through this thing,” Cole told E! News. “Everybody who can’t stay home and is having to go to work, we thank you but to everyone else, let’s do our part and to get through this as fast as we can. Stay home, wash your hands, stay safe.”

Country band Gone West also made sure to extend their gratitude to health care officials in a sweet message to fans. Like many country stars in self-quarantine, band members Nelly Joy and Jason Reeves revealed they are working on new music. “We’ve been writing through Zoom with friends like Rachel Wammack and Rita Wilson, who [was] all the way in Australia,” Nelly shared with fans.

As we wait to jam out to our favorite country stars’ performances in our sweats tonight, make sure to watch the videos above to see how these country musicians are holding up.

And watch the ACM Presents: Our Country special tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS.

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo