How Davy Jones from The Monkees Inspired Chekov from “Star Trek”

How Davy Jones from The Monkees Influenced Chekov from “Star Trek”

The Monkees and Star Trek are two 1960s TV shows that are considered classics.

Walter Koenig, who played Pavel Chekov in Star Trek: The Original Series, revealed that Davy Jones of The Monkees was the inspiration for his character during an interview.

During the Cold War, he also talked about how audiences reacted to a Russian character on Star Trek.

During an interview with SciFiNow, Koenig talked about how he got the part of Chekov.

He claimed he auditioned for Star Trek in front of Gene Roddenberry, the franchise’s creator.

Someone suddenly approached Koenig, knelt down, and began rubbing his crotch.

After being startled, Koenig discovered he was being measured for his costume.

Koeing learned he had been cast as Chekov as a result of this incredibly awkward encounter.

Star Trek debuted during the Cold War, when many Americans viewed Russians with suspicion and vice versa.

Fans, according to Koenig, have embraced his character despite this.

“That character was not particularly controversial,” Keonig said.

“He talked about patriotism, but he was there to appeal to the 8-14 age group, and that’s where the majority of my correspondence came from.”

Davy Jones of the Monkees sang a song in ‘The Brady Bunch Movie,’ which the film’s writer despised.

Chekov was meant to resemble Jones, according to Koenig.

“I wore a wig for the first six or seven episodes — a woman’s wig for that matter — until my hair grew out and then it was my hair — until I started to lose it and we went back to a hairpiece!” Koenig recalled.

Koening explained how Jones influenced Chekov in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“He was the driving force behind the studio,” Koening said.

“They wanted someone who looked like him and appealed to the same demographic as him, and it worked.”

I received a huge amount of fan mail from children aged 8 to 12, most of which was written in pencil on lined paper.”

Davy Jones Didn’t Understand is the inspiration for the Monkees’ hit.

Star Trek: The Original Series ran from 1966 to 1969, while The Monkees ran from 1966 to 1968.

Both franchises have outgrown their small-screen incarnations.

The Monkees starred in the film Head and had a number of hit singles.

Furthermore, The Monkees spawned a spin-off series known as New Monkees…

