How did Betty White pass away?

Betty White’s cause of death is unknown.

BETTY White is a well-known actress who starred in the Golden Girls.

She died on December 31, 2021.

White, whose Hollywood career spanned nine decades, died at the age of 99.

The iconic star died at her home on New Year’s Eve morning, according to TMZ sources.

White began his career as a radio personality in Los Angeles in the 1930s, after being born on January 17, 1922, in Oak Park, Illinois.

She went on to work as a panelist on American game shows such as Password, Match Game, Tattletales, To Tell The Truth, Hollywood Squares, and The (dollar)25,000 Pyramid.

More to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.