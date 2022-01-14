How did Clint Arlis pass away?

Clint Arlis, the star of The Bachelorette, died at the age of 34.

Friends and family remember him as “caring and fierce.”

Clint, a 34-year-old New Yorker, was born in Batavia.

Following his graduation in late fall 2005, he joined his father’s coaching staff and the Batavia Wrestling Family.

He went on to study architecture after that.

He also dabbled in reality television with an appearance on The Bachelorette.

Clint’s death is still unknown.

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats, 2005 graduate Clint Arlis,” read a tweet on January 13, 2022.

“Clint was the beloved son of Coach Tom Arlis and his wife, Jamie, as well as the protective, loving older brother of his sister, Taylor, and the boyhood idol and best friend of his kid brother, Coach Logan Arlis,” the tweet continued.

“When Tom, Brian Drendel, and others started the Batavia Wrestling Club in the 1990s, Clint was one of the very first kids to come through.

His legacy has been carried on by many other Batavia Wrestlers.

“He was a gifted artist with a razor-sharp wit, a sardonic sense of humour, and an unmistakable sense of authenticity.

“His heartfelt retirement speech dedicated to his father made me proud to know both of them.”

“His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence on younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend, and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence,” according to the thread.

“On behalf of the entire Batavia Wrestling Family, we send our heartfelt condolences to the Arlis Family during this time of unimaginable heartbreak and grief,” the statement concluded.

Clint made an appearance in the eleventh season of the show, which aired in 2015.

He was one of the men competing for the love of dance instructor Kaitlyn Bristowe during the series.

Clint was ejected from the competition in his third week.