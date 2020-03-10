How Did Giannina’s Dress Get Clean Again on Love Is Blind? Mystery Solved

There’s a whole lot we didn’t see on Netflix’s Love Is Blind, including time for clean-up.

We all saw Giannina Gibelli dramatically run away from her failed wedding to Damian Powers, and we saw her fall, and we saw her dress become stained from that fall. We then saw her arrive back at the venue to confront Damian, with a completely clean white dress. Now, Metro got producer Chris Coelen to explain exactly how that happened.

Basically, her mom cleaned up her dress.

“What you see, and what we’re able to show on the show is a condensed version of what happened,” he told the site. “The run out of the venue, down that driveway, out into the parking lot next door…no one expected that. She was out there for half an hour with her mum in that parking lot. 45 minutes, maybe even an hour, that’s a long time. She then came back to the venue, they went up to Gigi’s bridal quarters.”

He points out that by the time she went back to confront Damian, the chairs were all put away, and the guests were gone. It was “a couple hours later,” he said.

“She went back into the house with her mum, she was stewing, steaming and destroyed emotionally,” he said. “Her mum, as you can tell, is this caretaker type person. She and her mum were upstairs in the bridal suite, her mum is cleaning her up. She’s cleaning, cleaning, cleaning. She’s cleaning her dress like, ‘you can’t have this!’ Her mum cleaned her up, we didn’t clean her up, and then ultimately she decided she wanted to confront Damian, so she did.”

Coelen said there was so much footage of that couple in particular that they “could have done a three-hour special just on the Gigi and Damian wedding, truly.”

He also promised that Gigi really is just that dramatic IRL.

“She’s definitely not an actress,” he said. “Is she dramatic? Yes, she’s dramatic. I will tell you from spending time with her, she’s a very emotive person.”

The full first season, reunion included, is now streaming on Netflix.