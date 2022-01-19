How did Hana Horka pass away?

Hana Horka’s cause of death is unknown.

Hana Horka, a folk singer, made headlines in January 2022 when she died at the age of 57.

She was a loving wife and mother and was a member of the Czech band Asonance.

Horka is best known for being a member of Asonance, the Czech Republic’s oldest folk band.

Marta Nollová, who later left the band in 2005, had joined the band in 1985.

She tended to stay out of the spotlight, so little information about her personal life is available aside from her role in the band.

Horka died on January 18, 2022, after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

She contracted the disease after her son Jan Rek and his father tested positive, but instead of isolating herself and staying away from them because she had not been vaccinated, she continued to be around them, exposing herself to the virus.

Rek told Prague Morning that she would rather “catch the disease than get vaccinated” against Covid in order to obtain a “recovery pass” that would allow her to access off-limit sources of entertainment in the Czech Republic.

“Her philosophy was that catching Covid was preferable to being vaccinated.

“It’s not like we’d be microchipped or anything,” Rek explained to the BBC.

“Having real-life examples is more powerful than just graphs and numbers.”

He went on to say, “You can’t really sympathize with numbers.”

Horka died by choking to death two days after testing positive.

Horka took to social media after testing positive to discuss her diagnosis, claiming that she was doing well, according to the New York Post.

At the time, she wrote, “I survived… It was intense.”

“So now it’ll be the theater, sauna, concert… and an urgent trip to the sea,” says the narrator.

“Life is here for me and you as well,” she continued.

Rek later claimed that the anti-vaxxer movement was to blame for his mother’s death.

“I know who influenced her,” he explained.

“It saddens me that she trusted strangers more than she trusted her own family.”

“It wasn’t just complete misinformation; it also included opinions on natural immunity and antibodies acquired through infection.”

On January 19, the number of Covid-19 cases in the Czech Republic reportedly reached a new daily high, with over 28,000 new cases reported.