How Did I Meet Your Mother and How Did I Meet Your Father?

Hilary Duff, Josh Peck, and Kim Cattrall star in the first four episodes of How I Met Your Father, which premiered on Hulu in January.

The How I Met Your Mother sequel has one thing in common with the original series: part of the story takes place in Ted Mosby’s (Josh Radnor) old apartment.

We learn that Chris Lowell and Suraj Sharma’s characters, Jesse and Sid, live in the iconic 4D apartment on the Upper West Side at the end of the pilot episode, and we are living for this Easter egg.

As she enters the living room, Sophie (Duff) exclaims, “Wow, I love your place.”

Jesse responds, “Thanks, it was a total score.”

“We got it from an old married couple who posted it on the Wesleyan [University] alumni group,” says the author.

We even convinced them to put down their swords.”

Ted, Marshall (Jason Segel), and Lily (Alyson Hannigan) all attended Wesleyan and met there, as fans of the original series will recall.

Marshall and Lily are the “old married couple” that Jesse refers to.

Marshall and Lily, who were living in the apartment at the time, become pregnant with their third child and decide to give up the apartment in the season finale of How I Met Your Mother, but not before throwing an amazing Halloween and “Goodbye Apartment” party.

In terms of swords, Marshall and Ted had a sword fight in season one to determine who would keep the apartment when Marshall and Lily married.

The duel, however, was cut short when Marshall fell and accidentally ruined Lily’s dress.

Despite sharing an apartment, according to HIMYF star Francia Raisa, the shows are very different.

The 33-year-old actress told E! News that How I Met Your Father is “its own” show in an exclusive interview.

“Now it’s from the perspective of a woman,” she continued.

“What I admire about these women is that they are their own women who are motivated by their professions.

