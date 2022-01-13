Jessa Seewald’s New Home: How Did She Get It?

Jessa Seewald’s New Home: How Did It Come To Be?

What Was the Source of Jessa Seewald’s New Residence?

Jessa and Ben Seewald are expanding their family and moving into a bigger house.

While the move appears to have taken a long time to come to fruition, the Duggar family’s new home has some fans concerned.

What’s going on? According to property records, the couple may not actually own the home they’ve been renovating.

In 2014, Jessa and Ben Seewald married and moved into a small starter home in Sprindale, Arkansas, near the 19 Kids and Counting compound.

The Duggar family had owned the 1,000-square-foot home for years, and Josh and his wife, Anna Duggar, had used it as a starter home.

After seven years and four children, the Seewalds had outgrown the house.

Some of Jessa’s fans have questioned why she continues to live in such a small space.

Jessa insisted that it was her decision, claiming that her living quarters were “sentimental” to her.

The family has finally decided to relocate.

Jessa revealed that she would be moving into a three-bedroom apartment.

In a lengthy YouTube video, Jessa took viewers through the family’s renovation plans.

The property, on the other hand, drew the attention of the Duggar family’s detractors.

Jessa’s YouTube video of the house, as well as her responses to comments about the move, has received a lot of attention.

On the other hand, the history of the house she now calls home may be even more intriguing.

A Reddit user dug deep and found a house that matches Jessa’s new address.

According to the user, property records show that the house is on land owned by a local church.

Despite the fact that Jessa and Ben Seewald purchased the house from the church and chose to remodel it, some critics believe it is a parsonage.

A parsonage is a residence provided by the church to a clergyperson.

Ben is employed by the church that is said to be the owner of the property.

According to public records, the property hasn’t been for sale in a long time.

The first home Jessa and Ben bought hasn’t been on the market in a long time.

Private sales, on the other hand, are still an option.

Jessa would be unconcerned if the property truly belonged to the church where Ben works.

TLC had been following the Duggars for a long time before they were discovered by TLC.

Infosurhoy has entertainment news.

