How did Juice WRLD pass away?

Juice WRLD's cause of death is unknown.

When RAPPER Juice WRLD’s life was tragically cut short in 2019, he was at the beginning of his career.

Here's everything you need to know…

On December 2, 1998, Juice WRLD was born in Chicago, Illinois.

He began learning to play the piano when he was four years old and has since gone on to become a rapper, singer, and songwriter.

Juice WRLD went on to learn how to play the drums and the guitar.

The troubled talented star shot to fame in 2018 when his debut single Lucid Dreams debuted at No. 2 in the US and No. 10 in the UK, and he openly spoke about his battle with drug addiction.

The young musician’s death in 2019 at the age of 21 shocked and devastated fans all over the world.

At the time of his death, the rapper was only 21 years old.

He died just six days after his birthday celebration.

On December 8, 2019, after getting off a flight from Chicago, Juice had a terrifying seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

According to TMZ, he was bleeding profusely from the mouth when medics arrived.

Initial tests were inconclusive, but we now know that when the rapper had the seizure, he had toxic levels of oxycodone and codeine in his system.

Paramedics spent 40 minutes trying to save him before he was taken to the hospital at 2.55 a.m., according to reports.

Juice was unfortunately pronounced dead when they arrived at 3.06 a.m.

On his plane, cops discovered six prescription codeine cough syrup bottles, 70 pounds of marijuana, two 9mm pistols, a 40-calibre pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine, and a metal-piercing bullet.

He died as a result of an overdose that was unintentional.

Jarad A Higgins was Juice WRLD’s full name.

Before changing his name to Juice WRLD, he recorded under the moniker JuicetheKidd.

Tupac Shakur’s performance in the 1992 film Juice is said to have inspired his stage name.

Despite his brief career, the rapper’s debut album, Goodbye and Good Riddance, was a commercial success, reaching number four on the Billboard 200 chart and number 25 in the United Kingdom.

But it was his third album, Death Race For Love, that gave him his first number one in the United States, while also reaching No. 23 in the United Kingdom.

Lucid Dreams, the young star’s hit single, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard singles chart in the United States and No. 10 in the UK singles chart in 2018.

Juice WRLD was also featured on Travis Scott’s AstroWorld album and has worked with a variety of international artists throughout his career, including BTS, Future, and Ellie Goulding from South Korea.

The rapper took over for Future in early 2019.

