How Did Katherine Kelly Lang Feel About Brooke and Deacon’s Affair on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?

In The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) has had a lot of love interests.

Her love life is often contentious, regardless of which man she is with.

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) was one of her most shocking suitors.

The couple infuriated not only fans but Lang as well.

Brooke has an on-again, off-again relationship with her fans.

Brooke has been seen chasing Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), whom she claims is her “destiny,” but she’s also been seen with other men, including members of Ridge’s family, on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans of ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ believe Brooke and Ridge have no chemistry.

But none of those pairings come close to the drama that her affair with Deacon has created.

Brooke’s relationship with Deacon was surprising because he was her son-in-law.

Many fans were turned against Brooke for betraying her daughter Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones).

Fans of the Bold and the Beautiful weren’t the only ones who were displeased with Brooke.

Lang talked about Brooke and Deacon’s relationship in a 2010 interview with We Love Soaps.

“That Deacon, my daughter’s husband, storyline was awful.”

That caused a lot of consternation.

Brooke’s story was not a happy one.

“You really pushed the envelope with that.”

Brooke and Deacon continued their affair despite knowing it was wrong.

Brooke’s relationship was further complicated when she found out she was pregnant with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle).

Brooke’s enemy Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) caught them red-handed while they were trying to keep their romance a secret.

Stephanie scolded Brooke and Deacon before taking matters into her own hands.

Brooke was forced to marry Whip Jones (Rick Hearst), who agreed to play the role of the baby’s father.

Bridget, on the other hand, would soon discover Brooke and Deacon’s affair.

Bridget returned home to tell Deacon their marriage was over before setting his clothes on fire after confronting her mother at the Big Bear cabin.

Brooke’s betrayal tore Brooke and Bridget’s relationship apart.

However, the mother and daughter gradually began to mend their relationship.

Brooke and Deacon’s affair ended, and Deacon eventually left but returned several times over the years.

Deacon returned to The Bold and the Beautiful recently, and he’s already causing havoc.

The primary motivation for Deacon’s return is…

