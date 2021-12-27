How did Logan Paul spend his time in Japan?

Logan Paul, a YouTube sensation who is now a professional boxer, has over 23.2 million YouTube subscribers.

Logan and his younger brother Jake are no strangers to the negative media coverage that their YouTube videos have received.

Logan is best known for his YouTube channel, but he’s also dabbled in boxing in recent years.

The 26-year-old Ohio native rose to prominence thanks to the defunct social media app Vine.

After relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment, he went on to star in the films The Thinning, The Space Between Us, and Valley Girl.

Logan made his boxing debut in 2019 against KSI, a YouTube sensation from the United Kingdom.

The first match ended in a stalemate, prompting a rematch, which KSI won.

Logan faced boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. on June 6, 2021.

After sparking a brawl after stealing Mayweather Jr.’s hat during a press conference on May 6, 2021, his brother Jake was barred from attending the event.

Logan received a lot of backlash in 2017 after sharing a video of the body of an apparent suicide victim at the base of Mount Fuji in Japan.

The forest is known as the “Suicide Forrest” because suicides are common there.

Logan, who was then 24 years old, posted a video online of himself going into the “haunted” forest and, after discovering the body, making jokes that many on the internet thought were unprofessional.

Following the release of the video, YouTube suspended his account, and 200,000 people signed a petition demanding that he be removed from the platform entirely.

Logan apologized on Twitter, saying, “I’ve never made a mistake like this before,” before announcing that he would be taking a break from posting and “taking time to reflect.”

According to SocialBlade at the time, the video caused him to lose followers and subscribers, with a 47 percent drop in views and an 88 percent drop in subscribers.

Susan Wojcicki, the CEO of YouTube, also suspended his ad revenue from the streaming platform, claiming that he had violated their policies enough times to warrant his removal from the platform.

Logan is being sued by Japan three years after the video was released, claiming that the backlash caused by the video cost the movie production company Planeless Pictures millions of dollars.

Logan was supposed to star in the film Airplane Model in 2016, which was supposed to be about modern-day trend-setters and was inspired by Logan, his brother, and other social media stars.

According to Planeless Pictures, the controversial video cost them the film deal, and Logan was well aware that if he did…

