How did Naya Rivera die, and what happened to her?

What exactly happened to Naya Rivera, and how did she pass away?

On July 8, 2020, NAYA Rivera died unexpectedly.

Following her tragic accident two years ago, the Glee star’s family is continuing to honor her memory.

Naya went missing while out with her son on Lake Piru, 60 miles north of Los Angeles, in July of 2020.

Josey, her four-year-old son, was discovered asleep and alone on a rented boat, with Naya nowhere to be found.

On July 8, 2020, shortly before 5 p.m., Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the young boy at Lake Piru.

Naya was not on the boat, according to TMZ, and Josey, now 6, told authorities that his mother “jumped into the water but didn’t come back up.”

Naya was discovered floating near the lake’s surface on July 13, 2020, five days after she went missing underwater.

According to the Ventura County Medical Examiner, her cause of death was determined to be “drowning.”

Following her body’s discovery, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub told the media, “We believe she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself.”

Officials believe her body was tangled up in plants and hidden from divers looking for her.

Ayub said at the time, “[Josey] and Naya swam in the lake together.”

“During that time, her son described Naya assisting him onto the boat.

He told investigators that he turned around and saw her vanish beneath the water’s surface.”

Naya’s friends, family, and Glee co-stars gathered at Lake Piru shortly after her death on July 13, 2020, to learn that her body had been discovered.

Yolanda Previtire, Naya’s mother, opened up to ABC News on June 8, 2021, on the one-year anniversary of her death.

“Sometimes we’re afraid that the sorrow will be so great that we’ll fear for our own safety, because this is difficult.”

Yolanda said, “There are no words to describe what we’re going through.”

“The only thing we know is that we have each other.”

“I constantly sense Naya’s energy telling me, ‘Mom, be happy.’

Don’t weep.

Josey, I’m fine.

‘Have fun,’ she continued, “and I believe it comes from her.”

“It’s almost like a restart button when I wake up every morning, and I have to shake it off… one foot at a time.”

We’ve arrived.”

Ryan Dorsy, Naya’s ex-husband and father of her child, honored her with a photo on Mother’s Day in 2021.

“We are unable to reveal the…

