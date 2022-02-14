How Did Rihanna’s Pregnancy Photos Differ From Those of Other Celebrities?

How Rihanna’s Pregnancy Photos Differed From Those of Other Celebrities, Such As Beyoncé

Rihanna is the most recent celebrity whose pregnancy pictures have gone viral.

Unlike other celebrities who have planned photoshoots, Rihanna announced her pregnancy in a classic Rihanna way.

Rihanna announced her pregnancy by simply walking out the door with her boyfriend, rapper A(dollar)AP Rocky, rather than planning an elaborate photo shoot as some celebrities have done in recent years.

Rihanna and Rocky began dating in the year 2020.

The two were spotted together at events such as the Met Gala, and as their relationship progressed, many speculated on whether Rihanna would give birth to her first child with him.

Rocky grew up in Harlem, and the two were photographed walking together in Harlem in January 2022.

Despite the fact that it was winter, Rihanna wore a bright pink jacket with the middle open, exposing her baby bump to millions of people worldwide.

The maternity shoot has a long history, dating back to 1991 when Demi Moore posed naked on the cover of Vanity Fair.

When the photo of the actor proudly displaying her baby bump and cradling it in her hands was released, it was deemed so scandalous that it was banned from sale in some stores, despite the fact that it came with a paper covering to hide the cover.

Since then, celebrities such as Cindy Crawford, Britney Spears, Ciara, and Gigi Hadid have begun to share photos of their stomachs while pregnant.

Beyoncé stunned the world yet again in 2017 with an iconic photo shoot.

Bey, who was pregnant with her twins Rumi and Sir and wore revealing lingerie while doing so, wore flowers and a veil and held her stomach.

When it surpassed 11.1 million likes, it became Instagram’s most popular photo of the year.

Rihanna wanted to keep her pregnancy announcement simple and natural, as she is in her daily life.

It was much less of a rehearsed endeavor than a real photo shoot when she casually displayed her baby bump while walking down the street with Rocky.

Rih posted the photos to her own Instagram account after they were released as a way to connect with her fans on a more personal level; the post included a never-before-seen photo of Rih in a bathroom looking at her stomach.

Rihanna’s due date has yet to be revealed…

