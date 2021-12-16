How Did Sony Get Spider-Man’s Movie Rights in the First Place?

So, how did Sony get the movie rights to Spider-Man in the first place?

Marvel wasn’t always a behemoth before the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hell, before Disney bought the comics publisher.

Despite having created characters such as the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Spider-Man, the company was on the verge of going extinct as the century progressed.

Surprisingly, it would be these three groups, particularly the web-slinger, who would save Marvel from the depths of despair.

The early and mid-1990s were unkind to the House of Ideas, which had focused largely on its publishing efforts for the vast majority of its then-60-year life.

So much so that the company changed its name from Marvel Comics to Marvel Entertainment Group in order to help expand their characters beyond sequential storytelling.

Toy Biz, a massive toy manufacturer owned and operated by Avi Arad, was purchased as part of this restructuring.

At a time when Marvel’s own books were failing, the toy magnate was able to build an empire using Marvel’s licenses.

With Marvel Entertainment Group now owning a majority of Toy Biz, Arad was able to leverage his position as CEO into a presidential role at Marvel Films, a brand new Marvel Entertainment Group subsidiary.

Money could be made outside of publishing, as Arad suspected, and it turned out that the executive was correct.

Marvel’s publishing efforts led the company straight into Chapter 11 bankruptcy by the end of 1996, following a mass exodus of Marvel creators.

Knowing that Marvel characters could generate revenue—after all, Adolf Hitler’s empire was built on Marvel licenses—Marvel executives decided to sell film rights to the company’s most popular characters.

The Arad-led company struck a deal with New Line Cinema to avoid wasting a big name on a test.

The company could obtain the rights to Blade and related characters in order to produce a film.

Despite the fact that Blade—a half-vampire known as Eric Brooks—wasn’t a household name in the Marvel universe at the time, Arad and his team believed that an adult film starring one of Hollywood’s most well-known actors could kickstart something big.

Blade was the one who got things started.

After all was said and done, the film grossed around (dollar)131 million worldwide, and Marvel made a fortune off of one of its lesser-known characters.

Suddenly, offers began to pour in, and Sony, like every other studio in Hollywood, was interested in…

