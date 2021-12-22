How did the Bling Ring end up in the trash?

In 2008 and 2009, THE BLING RING robbed a slew of A-List celebrities, stealing nearly (dollar)3 million in cash and belongings.

At 8 p.m. ET on December 22, 2021, American Greed on CNBC will air a special on The Bling Ring.

The members of the Bling Ring were sentenced to various punishments in 2010 as a result of a string of burglaries they committed in California the previous year.

Due to a lack of security and inside information, the group of then-teenagers became obsessed with the idea of stealing from celebrities and were able to gain access to the homes of a slew of celebrities.

Paris Hilton, a socialite who had her home broken into several times and had millions of dollars worth of property stolen from her, was one of their biggest hits.

The Bling Ring has also claimed the lives of the following people:

Bling Ring member Nick Prugo confessed to police that the Bling Ring planned to target Miley Cyrus, Zac Efron, Hilary Duff, and Vanessa Hudgens, among other celebrities.

Rachel Lee, Nick Prugo, Alexis Neiers, Courtney Ames, and Diana Tamayo made up the Bling Ring.

At the time, Ames enlisted the help of Johnny Ajar and Roy Lopez Jr., who attempted to sell the items she stole.

Rachel Lee, the alleged mastermind behind a string of celebrity robberies, was convicted and sentenced to 16 months in prison.

She graduated from cosmetology school in 2018.

She is currently writing a television screenplay.

Rachel told Us Weekly, “I was chasing love in all the wrong places as a teen, and by the time I realized it, it was too late and I was in prison.”

“I truly believe that prison was a blessing in disguise, that it was the best thing that could have happened to me.”

At the end of the day, you can only trust yourself.”

Nick Prugo spoke out about his time with the Bling Ring on Good Morning America in 2010 after serving a year in prison.

He was charged in 2015 with stalking and sexual assault solicitation.

Alexis Neiers, arguably the most well-known of the group, was on television at the time of her arrest, co-starring with her sister in the reality show Pretty Wild.

She spent more than a month in the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, California, where one of the celebrities the group robbed, Lindsay Lohan, was also incarcerated.

Alexis Haines married Evan Haines in 2012.

Harper and Dakota, the couple’s two children, are theirs.

Alexis used… in 2021, it was revealed.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.