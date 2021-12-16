How Did the Couples on This Is Us Get Their Amazing Chemistry?

How the Couples on This Is Us Got Their Incredible Chemistry

The stars of This Is Us reflected on the love that helped shape the NBC hit drama for E! News’ first digital cover story.

Here’s what they had to say about it.

There’s a sense of romance in the air.

The cast of This Is Us opened up about their incredible bond, both on and off screen, for E! News’ inaugural digital cover story.

The show’s stars, in particular, revealed what they did to appear as a real–life family.

“I told my wife early on, “Ry, I want to say this to you in person because you’ll probably hear me say it in different interviews,” Sterling K Brown exclusively told E! News about his TV wife Susan Kelechi Watson.

“I don’t love her in a disrespectful way.

I don’t care about her in the way you do.

Her spirit, her soul, and the way she approaches her work are all things I admire.”

The show’s other well-known couple, Jack and Rebecca, share the same positive vibes.

Milo Ventimiglia said of working with Mandy Moore, “We both agreed that from action to cut, for all intents and purposes, we’re a married couple.”

“At the Upfronts, I remember sitting to the side with Mandy and saying, “Let’s always talk.”

Let’s keep in touch all the time.

As if it were a real relationship, as if it were a real married couple.

Let’s make sure that’s the basis of everything we do.”

Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan, who co-starred together on the show, had a special bond as well.

“I remember saying to Chris, “Chris, I have no idea what I’m doing,” during one of our first scenes,” Metz recalled.

“I don’t feel like I belong here,” I said, and he said, “You do.” I said, “No, I don’t,” and he said, “I’m telling you, you do.” And it felt like he was always holding my hand.

It felt not only like a great friendship at first, but also like, “Oh, this is how it’ll be throughout Kate and Toby’s relationship.”

“We always agreed to have fun with each other, and we agreed that the only time that belongs to us is the time between action and cut,” Sullivan explained, “so that’s what we’ve tried to do, even in the difficult scenes.”

Even when the scenes are dark.

We attempted to…

