How did the Olsen twins make Bob Saget feel?

What was Bob Saget’s take on the Olsen twins?

BOB Saget is best known for co-starring in the hit 1990s sitcom Full House with a diverse cast of characters.

However, in the months leading up to his untimely death, reports about the late actor’s relationship with two of the show’s youngest stars, the Olsen Twins, sparked a lot of speculation on social media.

A video titled ‘Inside Bob Saget’s Inappropriate Relationship with the Olsen Twins’ was uploaded to YouTube on March 17, 2021.

Bob’s Comedy Central roast in 2008, in which celebrities were challenged to make fun of him, was featured in the 24-minute clip.

Gilbert Gottfried’s segment, in which he made fun of Bob’s relationship with the Olsen twins, was included in the video.

Many fans took to Twitter to ‘cancel’ the 90’s actor after a slew of false accusations were made against him, based on information taken out of context.

Among them were claims made in the video that Saget was to blame for the Olsen twins’ absence from Netflix’s Full House sequel in 2016 – despite earlier evidence from producers proving otherwise.

After Candace Cameron Bure and John Phillip Stamos returned to the small screen, the pair were the only two original cast members missing from the reboot.

Despite the video’s false claims, Bob and the Olsen twins were said to have a close relationship.

Bob supported their acting careers, so the trio was frequently photographed together in the years after the show’s 1995 finale.

In a February 2021 interview, Bob revealed that he communicated with the twins and other cast members on a regular basis.

He described whoever he was with at the time as “just like my own kids.”

“I adore Ashley and Mary-Kate.

When I’m in New York or they’re here, we see each other whenever we can.”

The Olsen twins confirmed in 2016 that they would not reprise their roles in the Netflix sequel Fuller House.

Producer Bob Boyett told People Magazine that both Ashley and Mary-Kate were approached about appearing on the show, but both declined.

During the approach, Mary-Kate stated, “I haven’t been in front of a camera since I was 17, and I don’t feel at ease acting.”

“It’d have to be me because Ash isn’t interested.”

“However, the timing is extremely inconvenient for us.”