How did the reboot of Sex and the City send Willie Garson off?

RESURRECTING Sex and the City is a difficult task, and it was made even more difficult when a beloved cast member died tragically during filming.

Willie Garson died of cancer this year, at the age of 57, after filming three episodes of And Just Like That – so how did the show send him off?

Willie would not die in the story, according to showrunner Michael Patrick King, “because it wasn’t charming.”

And I had a feeling the audience would figure it out.”

Instead, thirty minutes into episode four, Stanford is written out of the show during a conversation with Stanford’s husband, Anthony Marentino.

After learning that Stanford had jetted off to Japan to follow one of his TikTok celebrity clients, Carrie summons Mario Cantone’s character.

A letter reads, “By the time you read this, I’ll be in Tokyo.”

“I couldn’t tell you – I couldn’t tell you without crying.”

“And you’ve had your fill of crying…”

When Anthony says that his husband “couldn’t face” telling Carrie about his departure after Big died, the show goes on to explain this.

“You’re familiar with Stanny.

He despises people who let him down.

“I’ll be there in person.”

The American actor portrayed Stanford Blatch in the long-running HBO series, appearing in 27 episodes and two follow-up films during its six-year run.

Stanford is a gay talent agent from an aristocratic family who is “the only supporting character who, on occasion, gets his own storylines.”

Stanford has left a huge impression on fans as Carrie Bradshaw’s best friend outside of the three women, with his clever quips, bold outfit choices, and penchant for a martini in every situation.

Willie Garson joined the cast of And Just Like That in June of this year, and he expressed his delight at the prospect of reuniting with Sarah and his other Sex and the City co-stars.

On September 21, 2021, Willie Garson died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 57, just three months after filming the reboot.

Willie had kept his illness a secret, according to co-star Chris Noth, and his death disrupted plans for a “really big storyline” involving Stanford Blatch.

“No, the majority of us had no idea.”

“The last time I saw him was on set, and I regret not getting a chance to talk to him,” he began.

“He was a lot of fun and a lot of laughs, and there’s nothing else to say except that it’s heartbreaking.”

It’s a shame for everyone involved, as well as the show, because I believe he was set to have a major role.

But to the extent that he filmed, he’ll be in it.”

Sarah Jessica Parker recently stated that she is not…

