How Did This Crucial Detail Get Missed in the Cheer?

How Did This Crucial Fact Get Missed During the Celebration?

This rivalry is more complex than it appears.

Navarro and TVCC aren’t just rivals; they’re the only competitors in Daytona’s advanced junior college division.

The producers of Cheer will have to explain themselves.

Season two of the docuseries premiered on Netflix last week, bringing back familiar and new faces to viewers.

The cheerleaders from Trinity Valley Community College, which is about 40 miles from Corsicana, Texas, where Monica Aldama and the bulldogs train, are among the newcomers.

Vontae Johnson, a footballer-turned-cheerleader with a no-nonsense attitude, is the head coach of the TVCC Cardinals.

Assistant coach Khris Franklin, as well as team leaders Jada Wooten and Jeron Hazelwood, are with him.

They’ve worked together to become one of Navarro’s toughest competitors at the National Cheerleaders Association’s Collegiate National Championship, a.k.a. the NCAA Championships.

Daytona is the name of the race track in Florida.

The fact that Navarro and TVCC are competing against each other and not against anyone else is not explained in Cheer.

Daytona is the only team in the advanced large co-ed junior college division, according to their schedule.

Monica confirmed to Slate in March 2020 that they are each other’s only rivals, but she added that it isn’t as simple as that: “We’re two of the best teams out there…

It makes no difference that we’re playing in the junior college division.

Nobody wants to be in a fight with us.”

Monica claims that there used to be more teams to compete against before the NCA divided the junior college division into “advanced” and “intermediate” categories.

Monica clarified that the intermediate groups are limited in the stunts they can perform.

According to the NCA, intermediate competitors are not allowed to do pyramids that are more than two people high, and tumblers are not allowed to do back tucks.

“It’s really good for teams that don’t have the skills to compete with us,” Monica explained.

“I believe they did that because people were attempting things they had no business doing, such as harder skills in order to compete, but they didn’t have the talent to do so.”

Anyway, it opened up these intermediate divisions, and teams began to drop down to these divisions.

“Our division continued to contract.”

Varsity, the organizers of Daytona, was approached by Slate and asked…

