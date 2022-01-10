What is the procedure for obtaining Platinum Jubilee event tickets?

This summer, the country will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a four-day Bank Holiday weekend.

The long weekend, which will take place in the first week of June, will include a number of celebratory events for all to enjoy.

This year, a national pudding competition, jubilee luncheons, and a Birthday Parade will be held to commemorate the Queen’s seven-decade reign.

The May Bank Holiday Weekend will be rescheduled for Thursday, June 2, with an additional day off on Friday, June 3.

“The Queen’s 70 years of service will be commemorated over four days of public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

On January 10, Fortnum and Mason will accept entries for its massive pudding competition.

For the Platinum Pudding campaign, participants aged eight and up will compete to make the perfect dessert.

As part of the celebrations, the winning recipe, chosen by judges Dame Mary Berry, Monica Galetti, and the head chef at Buckingham Palace, will be made public and enjoyed by “generations to come.”

The submission deadline is February 4th, with the live final taking place on March 14th.

The Jubilee weekend will kick off with the Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour).

To mark the Jubilee, over 1500 towns, villages, and cities across the United Kingdom, as well as the capitals of Commonwealth countries, will light a beacon.

As part of Her Majesty’s Green Canopy, a Platinum Jubilee event, tens of thousands of trees will be planted in the Queen’s honor.

The BBC will host a massive ‘Platinum Party at the Palace’ on June 4, a live concert featuring some of the world’s biggest entertainers to commemorate the Queen’s most significant moments.

One of the other celebrations is the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will bring together performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers, and volunteers to tell the story of The Queen’s 70-year reign in a creative festival.

Although tickets for Trooping the Colour 2022 have not yet been released, applications for this year’s event should be available soon.

Tickets will be distributed via ballot due to the expected high level of interest in the event, and applications must be submitted between January and February 2022.

Previous years, the Army website allowed people to vote for The Queen’s Birthday Parade.

