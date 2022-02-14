How do I get tickets for the Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday tour?

How can I purchase tickets for the Third Eye Blind and Taking Back Sunday tour?

THIRD Eye Blind has announced a summer tour with Taking Back Sunday.

Fans are lining up to see the show as a result of the collaboration.

Third Eye Blind has announced a summer tour with Taking Back Sunday in honor of their 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut.

On June 22, 2022, the concert will begin and end on August 13, 2022.

Pre-sale tickets are available for some of the events.

Ticketmaster.com has a complete list of available tickets.

Dates and locations for their entire Summer 2022 tour are as follows:

June 22 Troutdale, OR EdgefieldJune 23 Auburn, WA White River AmphitheaterJune 24 Bonner, MT KettleHouse AmphitheaterJune 25 Sandy, UT Sandy AmphitheaterJune 27 Morrison, CO Red Rocks AmphitheatreJune 29 Council Bluffs, IA Stir Concert CoveJune 30 Kansas City, MO Starlight TheatreJuly 1 Prior Lake, MN Mystic AmphitheaterJuly 6 Newport, KY OVATIONJuly 8

Jason Slater, the bassist for Third Eye Blind, died in December 2020, at the age of 49, from liver failure.

According to TMZ, she will die on December 9, 2020, in a Maui, Hawaii hospital.

Third Eye Blind’s remaining original band members – singer-guitarist Stephan Jenkins and drummer Brad Hargreaves – hadn’t spoken to Jason since 1996, according to a rep for the band, but added that “it is always a sad time when a spirited member of the music scene is taken too soon.”

