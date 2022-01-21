How do I get tickets for Thomas Rhett’s summer tour?

How can I get tickets for Thomas Rhett’s summer tour?

On June 17, 2022, country music star Thomas Rhett will embark on a tour.

Parker McCollum and Conner Smith will serve as opening acts on his Bring the Bar to You Tour, which will take him to 30 cities from June to mid-October.

The Bring the Bar to You Tour will run from Virginia Beach to Seattle and back, and is named after a song on Rhett’s upcoming sixth album.

It will begin on June 17 in Gilford, New Hampshire, with a two-night stop at the Bank of NH Pavilion.

The tour includes stops at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, the BOK Center in Tulsa, and the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

The general public can purchase tickets on Rhett’s website beginning at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Parker McCollum is an Americana/Country singer-songwriter based in Austin, Texas.

In 2013, he released his first song and EP, and on February 24, 2015, he released his full-length debut album The Limestone Kid.

McCollum worked as a singer-songwriter in Austin and went on his first tour with the Texas band Six Market Blvd.

Highway, his first single, was released on June 5, 2013, and was later included in his debut EP A Red Town View.

Conner Smith is a young singer-songwriter from Nashville who was initially drawn to country music.

After hearing the stories behind the genre’s biggest hits from his mother, a local reporter who regularly interviewed musicians and composers, he recognized his passion for songwriting right away.

Smith wrote his first song when he was six years old, and at the age of nine, he was signed to BMI as a songwriter.

By high school, he had honed his songwriting skills and was working with chart-topping songwriters such as Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell.

During Rhett’s Bring the Bar to You tour, both McCollum and Smith will be on the road with him.

The summer will see the Bring the Bar to You Tour begin.

The following is a complete list of dates and cities:

