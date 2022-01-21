How do I get tickets to the Boston Calling Music Festival in 2022?

How do I get tickets for the Boston Calling Music Festival in 2022?

Another anticipated music festival will feature a STAR-studded lineup of performers.

The lineup of musicians who will perform at the Boston Calling Music Festival has been revealed, and fans are wondering how to get tickets for the event.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid19 pandemic, the Boston Calling Music Festival is returning.

The concert series will be held at the Harvard University Athletic Complex in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2022.

Music fans can purchase tickets for the festival’s 2022 revamp in a variety of ways.

Ticketmaster, FrontGateTickets, Festicket, and VividSeats all have tickets available.

On the aforementioned websites, ticket prices vary depending on the type of festival entry desired; buyers can choose between general admission, VIP, and platinum.

All of the prices in this article were accurate at the time of publication, but they may have changed since then.

Before making any purchase, make sure you do your homework.

If you click on a link in this story, we may receive compensation as an affiliate.

Music fans were eager to learn who would headline the Boston Calling Music Festival when it was announced that it would return in 2022.

The following artists have been confirmed to perform:

According to the festival’s website, the musical acts scheduled to perform are subject to change.

“This year’s line-up is particularly special for us,” said festival CEO Brian Appel in a press release for the comeback show.

“It not only represents a return to the things we love, but it also honors some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene,” the CEO continued.

The Boston Calling Music Festival will be held over three days in 2022.

The celebrations will take place on Friday, May 27, Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29.

The musical extravaganza will take place over the Memorial Day weekend.

“We are overjoyed to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our devoted fans enough for their support as we navigated the pandemic,” said CEO Brian Appel.