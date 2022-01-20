How do I purchase tickets for the Smokers Club Festival in 2022?

How do I get tickets to the Smokers Club Festival in 2022?

Many music festivals are announcing their schedules for the rest of the year now that 2022 is well underway.

Some of the most well-known musicians will perform at the Smokers Club Festival in 2022.

On January 20, 2022, The Smokers Club’s official Instagram account shared details about the festival.

The Smokers Club Festival website will be the only place to buy tickets for the rap music event.

Fans can now sign up for a presale code on the company’s website.

“WE’LL BE BACK ON APRIL 30TH.

On Twitter, the festival wrote, “SO CAL.”

The presale will begin at 10 a.m. PST on January 24, 2022.

The Glen Helen amphitheater in Southern California will host the Smokers Club Festival in 2022.

On January 20, the festival’s official social media accounts revealed the star-studded lineup.

The following are just a few of the artists who have been confirmed to perform:

The official website has a complete list of performers.

On April 30, 2022, the star-studded event will take place.

Tickets for the rap music festival start at “(dollar)19.99 down,” according to their website.

There are various prices for different tiers, similar to the When We Were Young festival tickets.

The Smokers Club Festival’s general admission tickets start at (dollar)222.99 and go all the way up to (dollar)252.99 for the fourth tier.

Only one VIP package is available, and it costs (dollar)408.99.

According to their website, the single VIP package includes the following in addition to admission to the event:

Kid Cudi, the headliner, has already confirmed his attendance on Twitter.

On January 20, the musician tweeted, “See u there!!” to his followers.

