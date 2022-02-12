How do I watch the third installment of Sister Wives Tell-All?

On Sunday, February 20, 2022, PART three of the Sister Wives season 16 tell-all will air.

In November of 2021, the first episode of Season 16 aired on television.

The third installment of the Sister Wives tell-all will air on Sunday, February 20, at 10 p.m. ET, bringing the show’s sixteenth season to a close.

TLC and Discovery(plus) will have the episode available to watch.

The first episode of the three-part tell-all aired on Sunday, January 30, and featured one-on-one interviews with members of the cast.

The plot synopsis for the episode reads, “Kody Brown and his wives share an intimate glimpse into both the challenges and the joys at the heart of this unconventional family structure.”

On February 6th, the second episode aired.

Sister Wives is a reality show about polygamist Kody Brown and his family, which includes 18 children and four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn.

The Brown family moved from Utah to Las Vegas, then Arizona, after the series premiered on September 26, 2010.

Kody only has a legal marriage to Robyn and refers to his other wives as “spiritual unions.”

Meri and Kody were married legally before divorcing in 2014.

Sister Wives Season 17 is reportedly in the works.

Christine’s son Paedon claims that despite announcing her and Kody’s breakup, his mother has continued filming the show.

The show is expected to return in late 2022 or early 2023, according to rumors.

