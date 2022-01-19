How does a family of 22 make ends meet?

How does a 22-person family like the Radfords manage to get by?

Life isn’t cheap when Sue and Noel Radford, the parents of Britain’s largest family, have 22 children to feed.

However, some may be perplexed as to how the large family from Morecombe, Lancashire, manages to support so many children.

The Radfords support themselves by working at Noel’s bakery, The Radford Pie Company, which is conveniently located near their home.

According to the website, “we have owned our own lovely bakery since 1999,” which is “how we provide for (and feed) our large and expanding family as well as the local people of Heysham and Morecambe.”

The business of the family has expanded to include online orders from all over the United Kingdom.

The company is run by a family, with Noel at the helm and Chloe and Daniel on hand to help.

Noel and Sue are well-known for not relying on government assistance to support their large family, instead relying on their pie shop for income.

They also admitted that social media brand partnerships pay off for them.

Taking care of their family, on the other hand, isn’t cheap, and Sue estimates that they spend £400 per week on food.

They are frugal savers, but every now and then they like to treat their children to pizza takeout.

The family employs a number of cost-cutting measures.

It’s prohibitively expensive to take 22 children to the movies, so why not bring the movie theater to you?

In 2014, Noel told the Daily Star how important home cinema is… and they have one outside.

“Family movie outings and DVD rentals are becoming more expensive these days,” he explained, “so we take advantage of our TV package, which frequently has the latest films on the same day as the DVD release.”

They also enjoy scouring the internet for the best deals.

Sue told the Star, “We always shop around online for the best deals.”

“It’s worth making sure you get the best deals on your utilities and using vouchers whenever possible.”

Sue told Closer magazine, “We buy things in bulk like wash powder and toilet rolls, and we shop around to see what’s on offer.”

“It’s all about foresight and dexterity.”

Meanwhile, Noel is used to scavenging ingredients for meals that cost as little as 40p per person.

The Radfords say pasta is a great way to stretch a meal when they have so many kids to feed.

In addition, the father posts his simple recipes on the family’s YouTube channel on a regular basis in order to inspire other families.

Some examples are as follows:

