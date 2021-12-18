How do you get Santa to text or call your kids if they’ve been naughty this Christmas?

When SANTA visits children’s homes this year, he’ll have to keep an eye out for the Omicron variant.

But, if your children have been naughty before Christmas, how can you get a personal message from Santa?

Parents, thankfully, have a method of negotiating with their children before the big day.

Because all children want presents, hearing that Santa is aware of their misbehavior would be discouraging to them.

Mums and dads can now request a special message from Father Christmas himself using the phone app Message from Santa.

You can send a text, a phone call, or a video call to St. Nick to give you a warning.

You can personalize the message by including names, ages, and hobbies and interests of your children.

You won’t have to wait long for Santa’s response either, as he will respond right away.

The app can also be used to reward good behavior by having Santa ring your children’s phones to remind them to keep up the good work.

It can be downloaded for free from iTunes and Google Play.

Another app that helps parents bring Santa to their children without having to leave the house is PNP.

You can send magical personalised Santa messages to your loved ones, letting them know if they made it onto his Nice List!

On the three weekends leading up to Christmas Day, Virgin Media will be hosting a free virtual grotto experience.

Unfortunately, the ballot to participate in one of those free calls has closed, so if you didn’t enter or didn’t win a spot, you may want to look into other options.

Santascallingyou.co.uk is one such website that lets you set up a private video call with Santa himself.

The price of a 10-minute call starts at £24.99 and varies depending on when you want to call.

Another company, Wonder Adventures, offers live ‘Santa comes to tea’ virtual experiences for £12.99.

These take place in private Facebook groups and may include other families you are unfamiliar with.

Santa’s Lapland offers 10-minute video calls to Lapland as well as trips to meet Santa in a snowy setting.

Prices start at £85.

You could also get the same result by having one of your friends call pretending to be Santa.

Unfortunately, we don’t think this trick will work on any moody teenagers, so you’ll have to find another way to bribe them!

On our Christmas 2020 page, we’ve got a lot more money-saving advice for parents.

Whether you’re looking for a way to save money on selection boxes or how to create your own, we’ve got you covered.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.