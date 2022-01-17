How Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Became Hollywood’s Most Successful Couple

How Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Became One of Hollywood’s Most Successful Couples

Actress Gabrielle Union and NBA champion Dwyane Wade have one of Hollywood’s most enviable marriages, and they’re still finding reasons to celebrate after more than six years together.

Gabrielle Union isn’t a fan of being a couch potato.

When she realized she was comparing her achievements to those of others—”I felt like everyone is having so much more,” she admitted on the Today show in 2018—she decided to make a change.

She stopped “chasing after specific things and asking for stuff,” she explained, adding that she narrowed down her desires to one specific request on her vision boards.

She stated, “I requested more joy, peace, and grace.”

“And there’s been a lot of it.”

Take, for example, her seven-year marriage to NBA champion Dwyane Wade.

They’ve survived a lawsuit from his ex-wife, a brief pre-engagement split, and “eight or nine miscarriages,” according to the author of We’re Going to Need More Wine.

The actress and NBA player, who turns 40 in January,

17, are the type of enviable power couple who can’t seem to get enough of each other.

(Get you a ‘woman’ who supports you—even if you take her out of her newly built dream home and the sunshine in Miami,” the pro wrote on Instagram, referring to his stints in Chicago and Cleveland.) And they always seem to be having more fun than everyone else.

They’re kind of like that.

Because once you’ve been through enough adversity—the truly harrowing, crushing moments—every other minor annoyance takes on new meaning.

With November, the big joys have a place as well.

7, 2018, rightfully earning a place in their life’s highlight reel.

That was the day the couple, who were already parents to Zaire, 19, Zaya, 14, Xavier, 8, and Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris, 20, welcomed their “miracle baby,” daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, to the party after a years-long struggle with fertility.

“I felt such relief” when doctors at the LA-area hospital declared the newborn healthy, Union, 49, told Parents in the May 2019 issue.

“It was a dream to hear her breathing and crying.”

“Until then, we didn’t really allow ourselves to believe it.”

Their entire relationship necessitated a great deal of trust.

When the two first met while co-hosting a Super Bowl party in 2007, they barely spoke to each other and didn’t seem to like each other…

