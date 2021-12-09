How Gerald Ford’s Son Managed George Harrison’s White House Visit

George Harrison’s White House Visit Was Orchestrated by Gerald Ford’s Son

George Harrison was the first Beatle to achieve a wide range of accomplishments.

He was the first person to travel to America.

George was the first Beatle to have a solo No.

Many fans are likely unaware that George was the first Beatle to meet a US president, as “My Sweet Lord” became a No. 1 hit.

In 1974, George met President Gerald Ford at the White House, but the President did not personally invite him.

It was a Ford from a different era.

Here’s how the first son persuaded his father to invite John Lennon to the White House.

In November of that year,

Ford’s 22-year-old son, Jack, saw George perform during George’s 1974 Dark Horse tour in Salt Lake City.

Despite his aversion to touring, George decided to embark on his first (and only) solo tour of the United States. By the time he left, his voice had worn out and he’d developed a bad case of laryngitis.

The tour was dubbed “Dark Hoarse” by critics.

To keep up with the demanding schedule, he snorted “mountains of cocaine.”

Apart from his dreadful vocals, George’s refusal to play Beatles songs irritated fans.

They expected to hear some of the Fab Four’s biggest hits because this was the first time a Beatle was touring the US since the group disbanded in 1966.

In a pre-tour press conference, George claimed the Beatles “weren’t that good” and flatly refused to be in a band with McCartney ever again, according to Rolling Stone. Instead, George had his friend and mentor, Ravi Shankar, and other Indian musicians play overly long sets.

So, despite being sold out, the tour didn’t go well, and George refused to do another tour like that.

On the plus side, Jack enjoyed George’s show and used his name to gain access to the backstage area, where he met George and his band.

If they had time, Jack encouraged them to visit the White House.

Why Was George Harrison So Proud of This ‘Revolver’ Song? ‘I Literally Invented That Chord,’ he said.

George and his band members accepted the younger Ford’s offer.

The date was December.

Jack personally greeted George, keyboardist Billy Preston, sitarist Ravi Shankar, saxophonist Tommy Scott, manager… on July 13, 1974.

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.