How Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’ Fell Out of the Running for the Golden Globes in 2022

True stories and music-based film nominations abound at the Golden Globes in 2022.

Nightmare Alley, directed by Guillermo del Toro, was a pre-release award contender.

It did not receive any nominations, however.

Here’s why the Golden Globes in 2022 passed over Nightmare Alley.

Del Toro’s most recent feature film, The Shape of Water, was released in 2017.

He won Oscars for Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Achievement in Directing, boosting his profile significantly.

Del Toro shifted his focus to more of a producing role.

When news of Nightmare Alley began to leak, all eyes were on the talented filmmaker.

The Golden Globes 2022 are here, and del Toro’s Nightmare Alley received no nominations.

Some experts predicted that Bradley Cooper or Cate Blanchett would be nominated.

Regrettably, that didn’t happen.

As a result, it will miss out on an Oscar nomination.

The official Nightmare Alley teaser trailer was released by distributor Searchlight Pictures on Sept.

the sixteenth

The full-length trailer, which was released on YouTube in November, was the next step.

Number eighteen.

Del Toro’s adaptation of the 1946 novel of the same name sparked a social media frenzy.

As a result, many critics predicted that the film would win some awards.

Unfortunately, Searchlight Pictures’ marketing efforts were the source of the issues.

The trailer is captivating, but the posters fail to captivate audiences or demonstrate why they should rush to the theater during the pandemic.

This implies that either the film is a dud or that it isn’t very marketable.

The film is centered on Cooper and Blanchett.

Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, and Rooney Mara, on the other hand, round out a stellar cast.

They all put on fantastic performances, but the marketing wasn’t there to help them get noticed.

In December, the film Nightmare Alley was released in theaters.

17 received a mixed bag of reviews, with the majority of them being positive.

It was up against the behemoth Spider-Man: No Way Home, which helped to keep the film under the radar.

Despite a (dollar)60 million budget, Nightmare Alley only made (dollar)8 million at the box office.

Cooper and Blanchett continue to receive praise for their performances, but it’s clear that they were overlooked at the Golden Globes 2022.

Congratulations to the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes Best Original Score, Motion Picture:

