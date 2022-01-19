‘How I Met Your Father’: How to Watch

The new year has arrived, and with it comes a slew of new must-see TV shows, including Hulu’s highly anticipated sitcom How I Met Your Father, which stars Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, and Tien Tran, among others.

How I Met Your Father begins with Sophie (Hilary Duff) telling her son the story of how she met his father (with Kim Cattrall from Sex and the City narrating as the older version of Duff’s character).

The show then jumps to 2022, where Sophie and her close group of friends are figuring out what they want, who they are, and how to fall in love in the age of “dating apps and other limitless options.”

Create an account

The show has been dubbed a “standalone sequel” to Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segal, Cobie Smulders, Josh Radnor, and Alyson Hannigan’s hit How I Met Your Mother.

“We are our own show,” Duff told reporters during the virtual Television Critics Association winter press tour.

The original show was incredible, and they were all so intertwined, but this is its own show.

We’re attempting to create something unique by stealing a few of their ideas that have proven to be successful.”

Here’s everything you need to know about How I Met Your Father: The Series on Hulu, including how to watch it, when to watch it, and where to watch it.

When will How I Met Your Father premiere on Hulu? How I Met Your Father will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Number eighteen

Where to watch How I Met Your Father: Hulu will be the only place to watch this sitcom.

Create an account

How I Met Your Father, as well as other Hulu shows like Pam and Tommy, The Act, Little Fires Everywhere, I Am the Night, and others, are available to Hulu subscribers.

Hulu subscriptions start at (dollar)7 per month for an ad-supported plan, but new customers can first sign up for a 30-day free trial to get access to the entire Hulu library.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

How to Watch ‘How I Met Your Father’