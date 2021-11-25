‘How I Met Your Father’: When Will It Be Released, Who Will Play It, and What Do We Know About It?

Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know About ‘How I Met Your Father’

Wait for it… the long-awaited spinoff to How I Met Your Mother, How I Met Your Father, is almost here.

Hulu gave the series a 10-episode order in April, but the show’s development began in 2016.

This version also comes years after a failed CBS spinoff, How I Met Your Dad, which aired in 2014.

Fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see if the updated concept outperforms its predecessor.

Here’s everything we know about How I Met Your Father, including the film’s release date, cast, and other details.

The cast of How I Met Your Father released a video on February 17th announcing the release date.

The good news is that it is much closer than fans might have anticipated.

The show is set to premiere in January.

The announcement video below — fans of How I Met Your Mother will recognize a few of the show’s iconic phrases.

Hulu will be the only place to watch How I Met Your Father.

According to TVLine, the first two episodes will be released simultaneously on the platform, with a new episode being released every week after that.

How I Met Your Father premieres on @Hulu on January 18! (hashtag)HIMYFpic.twitter.comlfK6sVrQJQ

The spinoff will follow the same format as How I Met Your Mother, with a mother named Sophie telling her son about how she met his father.

How I Met Your Father will, however, include modern dating apps and new relationship scenarios, unlike the 2000s original.

The story “catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and timeless options,” according to a press release from Hulu (via Parade).

In terms of presentation, the show will be narrated by an older Sophie.

Like How I Met Your Mother, the scenes were shot with single and multi-camera approaches.

Hilary Duff, a former Disney star, was cast as Sophie by Hulu in April.

Later in the series, Chris Lowell (Veronica Mars) was revealed to play Jesse, a musician who lives with his best friend, Sid.

I’m taking on the role of Sid…

