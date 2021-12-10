How Iggy Azalea Reacted to Snoop Dogg Comparing Her to the ‘White Chicks’ Characters Played by the Wayans Brothers

Snoop Dogg compared Iggy Azalea to the ‘White Chicks’ characters played by the Wayans Brothers.

Iggy Azalea, like most rappers, has had her fair share of critics and reporters.

However, Snoop Dogg, a west coast legend, was one of her critics.

The former Death Row artist once made fun of Azalea’s appearance, to which the Australian MC retaliated.

During her stay in Los Angeles, Azalea was discovered.

The singer moved there from her hometown in Australia at the age of 16 to pursue a rap career.

When she was a teenager, she worked a couple of jobs to help pay for her trip to America.

Azalea said she wanted to be a musical engineer if she didn’t become a rapper.

“I wanted to work in the music industry in some capacity; it was something I was very interested in.”

And I wanted to go to engineering school or do something that would allow me to come to America,” Azalea told Power 106 in Los Angeles.

Azalea’s music eventually caught the attention of southern rap star TI, who signed her to a record deal.

According to Digital Spy, Azalea told TI that teaming up with her was a good decision.

“I believe her [Iggy Azalea’s] exact words were, ‘It’s very smart of you to call me because I’m going to be smashing s*** for quite some time now and no one will be able to breathe unless they’re on my team,'” TI recalled.

Getting signed, however, was only half the battle.

Despite her commercial success, Azalea struggled to win over her peers.

Rap legend Snoop Dogg was one of those contemporaries.

Some artists did not regard Iggy Azalea as a serious artist.

Snoop Dogg, a West Coast legend, was one of those people, mocking Azalea in a series of Instagram posts.

Snoop Dogg shared photos of Iggy Azalea photostopped in a White Chicks poster, according to E-News.

Azalea is depicted in the movie poster between the characters played by Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans.

White Chicks 2 was written on the photo’s caption.

However, this wasn’t Snoop Dogg’s only Instagram post mocking the Australian rapper.

According to E, he targeted the rapper with a series of demeaning Instagram posts and memes.

“Im a be the bigger man in this situation and leave it be,” Iggy Azalea eventually tweeted back to Snoop Dogg.

TI eventually got involved and came to Azalea’s, which was fortunate for both parties…

