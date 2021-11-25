How Ina Garten’s Turkey Roasting Instructions Turned Into a Thanksgiving Disaster

How Ina Garten’s Turkey Roasting Instructions Resulted in a Thanksgiving Disaster

Thanksgiving dinner ideas from Ina Garten have been tried and true.

The Barefoot Contessa has spent years, if not decades, honing her culinary (and entertaining) abilities.

As a Food Network star and celebrity chef, she now shares these tips with the general public.

However, as Garten knows from personal experience, things don’t always go according to plan.

Garten can’t say she’s ever had a Thanksgiving dinner fail, despite a disastrous brunch involving omelets that put her off party hosting for a year.

During an interview with Al Roker’s podcast, Cooking Up a Storm with Al Roker, in November 2021, she stated as much.

When asked if anything has ever gone wrong at Thanksgiving, the Modern Comfort Food author told TODAY that it “never happens,” despite knowing people who have.

Just because Garten hasn’t had a roast turkey disaster at Thanksgiving doesn’t mean that someone close to her hasn’t.

In fact, the Food Network star revealed on the same podcast that a friend of hers had a major roast turkey fail.

It also happened after Garten showed her how to make a Thanksgiving dinner.

Roker was told by the Food Network star that her friend had never cooked a Thanksgiving dinner before.

She’d just married and wanted to prepare a large holiday feast for her new husband at the time.

As a result, Garten provided some Thanksgiving advice.

“‘OK, so this is what you do,’ I explained to her.

Imagine a large chicken as a turkey.

“I told her exactly how to make it,'” Garten recalled, adding, “you’re going to cook it the same way you cook a chicken, just a little longer.”

“After putting the turkey in the oven, she told her new husband, ‘Let’s go for a walk.'”

“I’ll come back in an hour and baste it,” the Food Network star explained, “and she came back and couldn’t open the oven door.”

So, how did Garten’s come to be?

