‘How Is This Joint Custody?’ Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian won’t let him ‘bring’ their kids to his hometown.

‘How Is This Joint Custody?’ Kanye West claims that Kim Kardashian will not allow him to ‘bring’ their children to his hometown.

Kanye West has continued to stoke the fire between him and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

“I want to bring my kids to Chicago to see my basketball team play in front of 7,000 people,” the 44-year-old Yeezy designer wrote on Instagram on Saturday, February 5, alongside a throwback photo with his late mother, Donda West.

“Kim is putting a stop to it; how is this joint custody working out?”

After six years of marriage, the Skims mogul, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021, and the two have since adjusted to their new normal in separate households.

During a January “Hollywood Unlocked” appearance, the “Heartless” singer told Jason Lee, “My solace comes from seeing my kids and getting a solid schedule.”

“That’s why I bought the house [next to Kim’s]in the first place.”

“When my mom took me from Atlanta to Chicago, my dad didn’t come to the coldest and most dangerous city in the world to be next to me,” Kanye continued at the time, noting that his father, Ray West, chose to stay in Atlanta to pursue his career.

“Nothing in my career, whether it’s rapping or designing, is going to keep me from seeing my kids.”

Don’t bother playing with me or my kids.

There isn’t going to be any security between me and my kids.”

While the KKW Beauty mogul has not responded to the Grammy winner’s recent claims, she previously spoke out about her and her husband’s tumultuous divorce after he chastised her for allowing daughter North, 8, to have her own TikTok account.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than anything TikTok North could create,” Kardashian wrote on Friday, February 4 via Instagram Story.

“As the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express herself creatively in whatever medium she chooses with adult supervision — because it brings her joy.”

Divorce is hard enough on our kids, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation in such a public and negative way is only adding to their suffering.”

