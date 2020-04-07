How Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Wedding Has Been Impacted by the Coronavirus Pandemic

Jennifer Lopez appeared on Tuesday’s at-home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and opened up about how the global coronavirus pandemic has impacted her and Alex Rodriguez‘s wedding date.

“Actually, it did affect it a little bit,” the 50-year-old actress and singer said via video chat. “So, we will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. So, again, it’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

Ellen DeGeneres then recommended having a “TikTok wedding”—since Lopez and Rodriguez’s recent videos have been so popular.

“It’s something to think about,” Lopez quipped. “I can’t make any commitments right now.”

The Yankees star popped the question last year. However, the Hustlers celeb made it clear they’re not rushing down the aisle.

“It’s so funny because when we first got engaged, I was like, ‘Are we’re gonna get married in a couple months?!’ Like, your old thinking comes, like, right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times…came, like, rushing back,” Lopez said during Oprah Winfrey‘s 2020 Vision Tour. “He’s like, ‘Whatever you want to do, like, we can talk about it. I said, ‘But if we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives, what is the rush? If that’s what we’re really going to do, if we’re really going to be partners, if we’re really going to try to build something together that we both never had or never felt like we had, which is a family with a husband and a wife and a mother and a father, and we embrace all our children. It’s something that we didn’t have.'”

In addition to talking about the upcoming nuptials, J.Lo talked about social distancing.

“Right now, it’s kind of making lemonade out of lemons,” she said. “It’s a terrible time for all of us and a weird time and a scary time [an] anxious time. We don’t know what’s going to happen. But having a reconnection with the family and Alex and not having to run around so much is kind of nice, too. So, making the best of it.”

She also talked about what’s it’s been like to have her twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha and Ella, do homeschooling.

“I help with the homework,” she said. “All four kids are doing virtual school right now. I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that.”

Furthermore, Lopez spoke about how she and Rodriguez are giving back. The two donated one million meals each to Feeding America through the organization’s partnership with Wheels Up’s Meals Up.

Watch the video to see her full interview.