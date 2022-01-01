How JK Rowling Was Featured in the ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion in the Wake of Transphobia Controversies

Harry Potter is one of the most popular franchises of all time, with millions of fans worldwide immersed in the magical wizarding world each year through books, movies, stage productions, theme parks, fan works, and more.

However, the woman who started it all, JK Rowling, has become a divisive figure in recent years as a result of her public remarks on gender and repeated accusations of transphobia leveled against her.

Given Rowling’s inextricable connection to all things Potter, fans were eager to see if and how she would appear in the new Harry Potter reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, on HBO Max.

Rowling does appear in the special, but unlike the rest of the film’s returning cast and crew, it is made clear that she did not participate in any new interviews for the 20th anniversary, which marks the release of the first Harry Potter film.

Instead, the author appears in a few clips, where she discusses her thoughts on film adaptations, Daniel Radcliffe’s casting, and other topics, all of which have titles indicating that the interviews were conducted in 2019 as part of the Warner Bros. campaign.

The Harry Potter Studio Tour is now taking place at the sound stages in Leavesden, England, where the films were shot.

In June 2020, Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the eight film adaptations of the best-selling book series, wrote a lengthy essay for The Trevor Project in response to Rowling’s remarks mocking a headline that referenced “people who menstruate,” which many found to be transphobic.

“While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the path my life has taken,” Radcliffe wrote, “as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and simply as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment.”

He continued, “Transgender women are women.”

“Any statement to the contrary erases transgender people’s identity and dignity, and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject than either Jo or I.”

