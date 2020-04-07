How Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Making the Most of Their ”Really Special” Time at Home

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are enjoying their time together as many others across the world continue to stay at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While the two are aware that their experience isn’t universal, Joe told Andy Cohen on Instagram Live that it’s “been wonderful” being cooped up with Sophie.

“I have got to ask her… I think for us, it is nice to have each other during this time, but I think it can be [different] for a lot of different people,” he explained. “We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it’s a really special time.”

Joe added that spending more time at home has encouraged him to cook a lot more and that he’s never cooked more in his life than as of late. “I am trying to get my British delicacies down,” Joe said playfully. “For us it has been wonderful… the thing I would encourage other couples is to find fun creative ways to have a date night with one another.”

Other than cooking, the couple has also spent their time building Legos and binge-watching shows. “We of course watched Tiger King in like a day,” he shared. “I’ve been binge-watching all the Quibi shows today I just want new content.”

And Joe also has a new show coming out on Quibi. Cup of Joe follows the 30-year-old experiencing different cities across the world with some special celebrity guests including his very own wife Sophie, his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, Jack Black, Tina Fey, Lewis Hamilton and many more. The show will premiere on Quibi on April 27.

The former Jonas Brother member also spoke to Andy about his relationship with his two brothers during quarantine. “I haven’t seen them in a month and a half, but a lot of Zoom parties,” Joe said. “There have been Zoom trivia nights, which are a lot of fun.”

Earlier this month, Sophie joined Conan O’Brien for an at-home version of Conan, where she gave us an update on how she and her husband are spending time at home.

“I’m kind of loving it,” she said. “Yeah, I mean I’m an introvert. I’m a homebody. Just like, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it.”

The Game of Thrones alum also joked that social distancing is “great” because “you don’t have to get dressed up. I’m wearing my sweatpants. I’m business on top, party on the bottom.”

However, she also playfully shared that while she thrives at home, Joe’s extroverted ways makes it harder for him to stay put. “Everything seems to be working out in my favor here,” she added. “Joe’s like a, he’s a real social butterfly. So, I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me. So, it’s kind of…it’s, like, prison for him, but it’s great for me.”